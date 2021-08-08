First pride event since pandemic for Sault's ‘The Klub’

After a year-long, COVID-induced lull, fundraising is back in full swing for "The Klub Community Wellness Centre" in Sault Ste. Marie. Despite the rain, spirits were still high at the organization's first event since the pandemic began.

Sault Ste. Marie's LGBTQ2S+ community and allies gathered outside the Marconi Cultural Event Centre to celebrate Pride. Wet weather threatened to cancel the event. However, when organizers noticed the rain wasn't keeping the crowds away, it was decided to keep the party going.

"The crowd has been great, I wasn't expecting as many folks to come out in the rain," says organizer Katrina Francella. "But if there's one thing I know about Queer folk and allies is that we're resilient and we love community, so I'm happy to see everyone here."

Francella says "The Klub" has had to do without its usual fundraising due to COVID.

"The Klub is still building capacity and governance and we're going to be rolling into some fundraising so that we can create some sustainability so that we can have programs like this," she says. "So, we're doing good, but we can definitely use more support as we move forward."

Part of the fun was the "Haus of Gore Drag Show," which featured a number of local queens, including Ariana Venti - who hasn't been on stage since the pandemic began.

"I was kind of nervous because the rain was coming down pretty hard, and then as soon as the people showed up, the rain was gone and it was great," says Venti. "Everyone had such awesome response. And I got to say, since moving back after five years of not living in the Soo, the drag scene is just unreal. Love to see this kind of thing."

Francella, meantime, says there will be a number of fundraisers popping up in the coming months. She says to keep an eye on "The Klub" Facebook page for dates and locations.