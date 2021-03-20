Nova Scotia's first primary care clinic administered COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday.

Catherine Faulkner, a teacher from the Truro area, was just one of many residents to receive their shot at the Truro Walk-in Clinic.

"I'm a little shy of needles, I'll be honest, but it was a piece of cake," said Faulkner.

The doctor's office in Truro, N.S. is one of 12 primary care clinics in the province who are now providing the AstraZeneca vaccine by appointment to those between the age 60 and 64.

"Our community is so excited," said Dr. Linda Ferguson, the director of the Truro Walk-in Clinic. "We were booked up within minutes and we still have a lot of people very interested."

Including pharmacies, there are 25 locations in total administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Liz Crouse also had her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Saturday. She says she's already making plans for afterwards.

"Our daughter's coming, and we're all going to celebrate the first one in the family to have the vaccine," said Crouse.

Currently, anyone in Nova Scotia between the age 60 and 64 are eligible to schedule an appointment for the AstraZeneca vaccine.