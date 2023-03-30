First provincial leaders forum scheduled, kicking off election season

No official date has been announced yet for the provincial election, but Manitobans will get their first chance to hear provincial party leaders go head-to-head in public.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) confirmed to CTV News it plans to have a provincial leaders forum as part of its spring convention.

The convention runs from April 3 to 5 at the RBC Convention Centre, and the forum is set for April 4 at 9:15 a.m.

The forum will feature the leaders of the parties that have seats in the Manitoba Legislature – Premier Heather Stefanson for the Progressive Conservatives, NDP Leader Wab Kinew and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont.

AMM confirmed invites were not sent to the Green Party of Manitoba and the Keystone Party of Manitoba.

The forum's format will include opening and closing statements and each leader will answer six questions.

Four focal points will make up the forum; municipal funding, infrastructure, health care and public safety.

The forum is scheduled to last until 10:30 a.m. and the AMM anticipates around 600 delegates will attend the three-day convention.

The Manitoba government has said previously that it plans to stick will a scheduled date of Oct. 3 for the provincial election, but an official election has yet to be called.