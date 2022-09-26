First recipients of new Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal awarded

Several Manitobans are being honoured as the first recipients of the new Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals.

The medals were presented by Heather Stefanson and Lieutenant Governor Janice Filmon.

"This medal is a beautiful way for Manitoba to honour the legacy of Queen Elizabeth and her incredible service to people of Canada," Stefanson said in a news release.

"Manitobans are well-known for their generosity and giving back to the community, and I look forward to honouring and celebrating their service and achievements as we pay tribute to Her Majesty."

The province said the medal celebrates the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne and 1,000 medals will be awarded during the Jubilee year.

The medal is circular and has a ribbon that is blue, red and white.

The recipients are chosen for their community-mindedness, service and reconciliation.

A full list of the recipients will be shared when it is available.