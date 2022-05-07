First responders challenge Windsor CrossFit for mental health fundraiser
Local first responders hit the gym Saturday to face off against Windsor, Ont. crossfitters.
Windsor CrossFit members went up against police, fire and EMS in a series of friendly competitions.
They did it to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) and its first responder’s mental health crisis services.
“The CMHA is the official charity of the Can-Am games, and we are hosting an event of the Can-Am games — we’re hosting the bench press and the power lifting event, so we all just decided to come together and do a little kick off,” said Kim Dunwoody, owner of Windsor CrossFit.
Saturday’s friendly competition was a tee-up for the upcoming Can-Am Police and Fire Games, which will be hosted in Windsor at the end of July.
About 1,000 first responders from across North America will be coming to the city to compete in 44 different events.
“All of them as far as I know do some sort of fitness like this anyway, but it was very cool to see everyone go head-to-head,” Dunwoody added. “It’s fun competition.”
