Bracebridge retirement residents, animals evacuated after small fire
Working sprinklers and quick thinking by staff and emergency responders led to no injuries after a minor fire at a Bracebridge retirement residence Thursday evening.
Emergency responders say the fire started around 8 p.m. in a James Street Retirement Residence room.
Fire officials say the staff did a great job getting everyone, including the animals, evacuated quickly.
OPP were also on hand assisting with the evacuations.
#BbrOPP was on scene at James Street Place tonight with @bracebridgefire and @MuskokaPS. Thank you Sarah for saving "old Lace". Everyone was returned to their rooms after a warm cup of tea. ^tm pic.twitter.com/K0HwgR4jZr— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 7, 2023
Fire crews say there is just some minor damage to some rooms.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
