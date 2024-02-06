First responders, hockey coaches to face off this weekend in memory of the Fallen Four
Community members and first responders will come together later this week to honour four Mounties killed near Mayerthorpe, Alta. almost two decades ago.
The first Fallen Four Memorial Hockey Game will be played on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at the Dick Granley Arena in Mayerthorpe.
Members of the Mayerthorpe, Evansburg and Whitecourt RCMP, along with members of the Lac Ste Anne and Mayerthorpe fire departments, will take on Mayerthorpe minor hockey coaches in the game, which is free to attend.
Community members are asked to bring a donation for the local food bank.
There will also be a 50/50 draw and raffles to fundraise for the Mayerthorpe Minor Hockey Association.
The game is being played in honour of RCMP constables Anthony Gordon, Leo Johnston, Brock Myrol and Peter Schiemann who were killed by James Roszko on March 3, 2005, on his property near Mayerthorpe.
The officers are now known as the Fallen Four.
Mounties hope to make the game an annual event.
