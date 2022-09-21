First responders honour life of paramedic killed on duty

Bagpipes rang out in Stony Plain Wednesday, part of a celebration of life for paramedic Dallas Boyko.

The 51-year-old mother was on duty Sep. 10, when RCMP say an oncoming car crossed the center line on highway 39 near Thorsby, Atla., hitting the ambulance Boyko was driving. Both she and the other driver died at the scene of the accident.

Boyko was given a full EMS honours procession Wednesday morning. Police, pipers, paramedics and firefighters all marched alongside Boyko as part of her funeral and an ambulance carried her body 2.2 kilometers from Glenn Hall Centennial Arena to Heritage Park.

On the funeral route, people lined the street in support of first responders.

Marlene and Stuart Lawrence didn't know Boyko, but came out to repay the EMS community for the support they received from paramedics who cared for their daughter after she was struck by a car and killed two months ago.

"They couldn't do anything to help her but they were kind and compassionate and they treated her with utmost respect," said Marlene. "We wanted to show our respect and our sympathy for the family because we know what they're going through in the loss of their loved one and that's why we're here."

"I think they deserve the utmost respect from everyone. It's a difficult job that they have to do."

Kaylee Pfeifer, the acting public education officer with Alberta Health Services EMS, said the day's turnout was overwhelming, and it showed just how big of an impact Boyko had on the community and on her patients.

"Marching the route today, to see citizens lining the streets, and school children lining the streets, the support was felt by everyone," said Pfeifer. "It was nice to receive that support that we try so hard to provide our communities."

Boyko's service was live streamed on YouTube and an online book of condolences is available on the AHS website. On Wednesday it already had messages from friends, family, coworkers and strangers.

"Dallas Boyko was a truly incredible person. She was completely unique, she was one of a kind, she will be remembered that way," Pfeifer said. "The turnout today is a complete testament to that.

"We're heartbroken to be here today, but I feel that Dallas' life was truly celebrated."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon