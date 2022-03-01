First responders running length of Vancouver Island for PTSD fundraiser
First responders are once again taking on the length of Vancouver Island for the ninth annual Wounded Warrior Run.
The relay-style run is to raise awareness and funds for Wounded Warriors Canada, a national mental health service for uniformed first responders dealing with PTSD, such as firefighters, police, paramedics and military members.
The ninth annual Wounded Warrior Run kicked off early Sunday morning in Port Hardy, marking the start of the 600-kilometre journey down Vancouver Island.
Eight runners are participating in this year's run, including View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, plus a support team. The group's hoping to raise $250,000 for the cause.
An early morning opening ceremony on Sunday at Carrot Park in Port Hardy was attended by Kwakiutl Chief Calvin Hunt and Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas.
Once on the road, the team passed though Port McNeill on Sunday to Woss, covering 107 kilometres. Then on Monday, the group was off to the Town of Sayward for another 76 kilometre run.
On Tuesday, the runners and their support team will head to Campbell River.
Donations to the Wounded Warrior Run can be made on the official website or through the group's Facebook page.
