First responders seeking food donations in Bracebridge

First responders will be canvassing neighbourhoods in Bracrebrige Monday, collecting food items for the Salvation Army South Muskoka food bank.

Bracebridge Fire and Muskoka Paramedic Services are taking part in the initiative happening in the town's urban areas from 6-9:00 p.m.

Residents are asked to leave non-perishable food items on their front porch by 6:00 p.m. and to leave on their porch light.

"As we head into the holiday season and enjoy the magic of it all, it's important to recognize that this is a stressful time for many in the community," Bracebridge Mayor Rick Maloney said.

The Salvation Army South Muskoka food bank supports those in need throughout the year with things like the Christmas hamper program, food and toy drives, and the annual Kettle Campaign.

"Times have been tough over the last several years, and there are those who rely on the food bank, especially over the holiday season," said Chief Jeff McWilliam, Paramedic Services and Emergency Management, District of Muskoka.

"We have participated annually in this event and are constantly blown away by the generosity of the community. Thank you in advance, and have a safe, healthy holiday season."

Food donations can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army Bracebridge Community Church.

Salvation Army says it needs volunteers to help sort the collected food. To volunteer, call 705-642-2602.