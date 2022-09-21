First responders stay prepared in North Bay

Fire, police and paramedics were at the Jack Garland Airport in North Bay Wednesday morning simulating emergency scenarios.

For example, emergency response teams were practising what to do if a dangerous passenger refuses to get off a plane.

Airport officials told CTV News a situation like this has never happened at the airport, but North Bay fire chief Jason Whiteley said it's important to be prepared.

"Even bigger is having all the tri-services work together at an emergency … so when there is a call, our crews work (together) flawlessly," Whiteley said.

"Working with airport personnel, making sure that goes flawlessly just so that the call goes that much better."

The airport response training is carried out every four years.