FIRST Robotics competition returns to North Bay
After two years without the FIRST Robotics competition due to the pandemic, it returned in North Bay this weekend.
More than 400 high school students competed at Nipissing University and some told CTV News they were excited to be back.
“It’s amazing, I missed this. It’s so lively, the people are so kind, and I’m just really glad to be back,” said Gavin Pangowish, from Team 5672 out of Manitoulin Island.
“It’s a lot of pressure, but that’s part of what makes it fun,” said David Sinton, on Team 4252 from Huntsville. “I really enjoy the experience, the problem solving it really helps build your skills.”
While the main goal is to win the competition, FIRST robotics is about more than just winning.
“There’s really no point we find in beating a team that we aren’t able to help. We want everyone to be able to be on even ground, we want to help everybody,” said Sinton. “Really, we are here to have fun and learn and grow and without gracious professionalism, there isn’t any of that.”
Now, the teams are preparing for provincials.
