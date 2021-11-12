First significant snowfall in Kapuskasing area expected

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Kapuskasing area with up to 15 centimetres of snow expected by Saturday morning.

Communities affected include Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, Fraserdale and Pledger Lake.

Snow will start Friday and continue overnight with accumulation between five and 15 centimetres, however, some areas could see higher amounts.

"A low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of rain, snow and ice pellets to parts of northeastern Ontario. A mix of precipitation is expected to continue (Friday) morning before switching over to mainly snow (Friday) afternoon. The precipitation is expected to slowly taper to lighter snow or flurries by Saturday morning," Environment Canada said.

The weather is expected to create hazardous driving conditions from this area west to the Manitoba border as the winter storm in the northwest continues.

Snowfall accumulations in the Nakina, Aroland, and Pagwa areas are estimated to reach up to 30 centimeters by Saturday morning and strong winds are continuing.