First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it

The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.

Environment Canada issued the travel advisory shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning, saying the snow should start this evening and taper to light snow by Wednesday morning.

The national weather agency says heavy snow may impact visibility on the roads at times.

"An approaching low-pressure system will make its way over Lake Erie tonight, bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. There is a potential for snowfall amounts to approach 10 cm in a few locales," Environment Canada stated.

Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, along with parts of Dufferin County are listed among areas expected to be impacted.