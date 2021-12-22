First Sikh temple in Timmins to open New Year's Eve

Where people used to find solace in a cold beer and a chat with a bartender at Gibby's Tavern on Cedar Street South, the building will now serve as a different kind of retreat: the city's first Sikh temple.

“We’re so excited to have the Sikh temple here on Cedar Street," said Cindy Campbell, executive director for Downtown Timmins.

"Fabulous to have another community centre, another community group in downtown Timmins. They’re so excited to be part of our community."

Kanwaljit Kaur Bains and her husband hail from Toronto, and had plans on enjoying their retirement in Timmins. They've bought land on a lake and are looking forward to living the country life.

But as they've gone about settling down here, they've been meeting some of the 2,500 students from India who are studying at Northern College.

Bains said their reason for coming north now holds greater meaning. With support and guidance from Sikh elders in southern Ontario, they've volunteered to open a temple in downtown Timmins.

“Here we are, we have international students coming in doing all the decor, they’re helping cleaning, everything including the food," said Bains.

"Food is prepared here three times a day -- morning, lunchtime, dinner time -- and it is served to everybody."

She said the temple will be a place to pray, connect and eat, adding that everyone is welcome.

“This is a place of worship, it’s open to anyone and everybody that comes in," Bains said.

"You just have to follow the guidelines of a Sikh temple. We don’t wear shoes inside; we don’t walk in without the head coverings; smoking and meat is not allowed in any of the Sikh temples."

She and her brother-in-law have been doing renovations for a few weeks and also others are showing up to help.

One Northern College student said he recently fell on hard times and he had nowhere to go. He's found refuge here.

“I don’t have any support here because I don’t know anyone here," said Gaurav Singh.

"They at least give me a job here, food to eat, so it’s a lot like mentally and physically, both help. They are helping me to get back on track again."

“They need some guidance also," said Fauja Singh Bains, brother-in-law to Kanwaljit Kaur Singh.

"They need help. Many occasions they feel lonely. So Sikh temple can give them really good guidance, so they don’t take the wrong path."

The Bains said the temple is a charitable organization to help the community. They are inviting everyone to join them Dec. 31 for prayer, ceremony, and a vegetarian meal to welcome the New Year.