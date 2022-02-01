First Simcoe Muskoka school-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened Tuesday

Pine River Elementary School in Angus became the first public school in Simcoe County to open its doors for vaccine shots.

Lyndsay Deakins is a mother to two and said she plans to get her children vaccinated.

"I was going to go to Barrie, but [the clinic] being at their school, it's very convenient just to walk around the corner."

Eligible students and staff at the school were able to get vaccinated between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Students must have written parental permission to get their shots.

First, second and booster shots are being offered.

Dawn Stevens with the Simcoe County District School Board said the school-based vaccine clinics offer an opportunity for those in smaller communities without clinics.

"I think it's a great opportunity for our students and our smaller communities to have a location to go to where they feel comfortable and get their vaccines," said Stevens.

The school clinic reopened at 4 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. for everyone else in the area interested in getting vaccinated.

"It's just going to be walk-in basis. No bookings are needed for any of our school-based clinics at this time," said Jenna Shaw, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Shaw said the clinic could see upwards of 100 people. "We have enough vaccines to support many children, as well as the adults."

Children need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose.

"This is shown to amount to a stronger immune response in their system," Shaw noted.

Similar clinics are scheduled to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School in Innisfil on Wednesday and Monck Public School in Bracebridge on Thursday.

The health unit said it is looking at the possibility of holding more of these school clinics in the future.