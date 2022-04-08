First students of new UVic Indigenous law program set to graduate

The University of Victoria says the inaugural class of its Indigenous law program will graduate this year, marking a first for this type of program anywhere in the world.

The UVic Indigenous law program combines Canadian common law (JD) and Indigenous legal orders (JID), giving graduating students professional degrees in both forms of law.

The program was a first of its kind in the world when it launched four years ago, according to the University of Victoria, and gives graduates a background on a range of fields, including constitutionalism and Indigenous governance, administrative law, criminal law, environmental protection, and more.

"When I first realized the unique way that I was going to learn the law, I felt both excited for the journey and humbled by the responsibility gifted to me," said Amanda Vick, a member of the program's first graduating class and member of the Gitxsan Nation.

"We need more people in the legal sphere who are able to appreciate and utilize the knowledge of different legal orders in their practise," she said.

The inaugural class of 23 students is celebrating the milestone in a special ceremony on Saturday, before receiving their degrees during UVic's summer convocation ceremonies in June.

The Indigenous law program was developed as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, and receives funding from both the provincial and federal governments, as well as from private and corporate donors and foundations.

Work is also underway on the National Centre for Indigenous Laws, which is set to begin construction at UVic this spring.

"This is an historic moment, and I am honoured to recognize and congratulate the graduating students of the first JD/JID cohort," said UVic president Kevin Hall.

"They are equipped with unique knowledge, skills and experiences that will enable them to build bridges between multiple legal systems," he said.

"I look forward to seeing the impact they make on the legal landscape in Canada, and on our ability to move meaningfully and collaboratively towards resolution of the significant and ongoing problems caused by colonialism," Hall added.