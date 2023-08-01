First tenant for CentrePort Canada Rail Park revealed

The first tenant for the CentrePort Canada Rail Park has been unveiled.

Fastfrate Group, a transportation and supply chain company, announced it will be spending $55 million to construct a new location at the project, which is expected to open in 2024.

Premier Heather Stefanson was on hand for the announcement and says Fastfrate is hopefully the first of many announcements for the space.

“Obviously, we’re looking at more tenants to come in here, this is the first with Fastfrate, and it’s really exciting,” Stefanson said. “(They’re) a good tenant to have here, and I think there’s more to come.”

Ken Mulligan, reeve of the RM of Rosser, where the rail yard is located, said the new tenant will also help benefit his community.

“We are excited to see the building in operation, which will showcase the speed and consistency (of shipping items) by rail and road,” he said.

According to a news release, Fastfrate plans for 140,000 square feet of facilities at CentrePort. The organization currently operates in a space on Keewatin Street in Winnipeg, but says it has outgrown its current location.

“Fastfrate has been in business for 57 years, and we have serviced Winnipeg for over 50 years. During that time, we have become part of the fabric of the city, and we are very proud to further serve the community,” said Ron Tepper, executive chairman of the Fastfrate Group, in a statement.

The company says moving to CentrePort also gives them enhanced access to rail and transportation routes. CentrePort Canada Rail Yard will support runs from Churchill down through the United States and into Mexico.