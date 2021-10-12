First train to cross Tawatinâ Bridge Tuesday morning

TransEd will begin train testing an expanded area of the Valley Line Southeast LRT on Tuesday, marking the first time a train will cross the North Saskatchewan River on Tawatinâ Bridge.

“This is a major milestone achievement for TransEd in the testing phase,” Dallas Lindskoog, TransEd’s communication manager, said in a news release.

“This train movement expands our testing activity from the south to the north side of the river for the first time, where testing activity will soon occur in the new Quarters Tunnel and in the Downtown core.”

Train testing and energization has already happened south of the river.

Moving forward, the same work will begin in Edmonton’s downtown core and along the full 13 kilometres of the Valley Line.

Tawatinâ Bridge’s first train is expected to cross around 10:30 a.m.

The 260-metre bridge connecting the Cloverdale and Riverdale communities will feature two LRT tracks and a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists below the bridge deck.

As of the spring, the deck was entirely built and the cable stays, as well as rail and overhead catenary system, were installed.

The shared-use path was expected to open in the late fall, and will connect to existing river valley trails.

When completed, Tawatinâ Bridge is expected to carry more than 100,000 commuters each day.

Tawatinâ means “valley” in Cree.

Local artists have been commissioned by the city to paint murals celebrating the region’s history for the underside of the bridge.