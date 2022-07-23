First Tsuut’ina pow wow since pandemic, celebrates Indigenous culture on eve of Papal visit to Alberta

Thousands gathered for the Tsuut'ina Pow Wow on First Nation land southwest of Calgary over the weekend for the first time since 2019, and just before the Roman Catholic Pope visits Alberta.

The event celebrates indigenous culture, with 700 dancers participating in the grand entry on Saturday afternoon.

It is the 62nd annual Tsuut'ina Pow Wow despite the pandemic interruption due to gathering restrictions.

Organizers say they wanted to create a "village vibe" to embrace all attendees, no matter where they come from.

"We're all very family-orientated people. We all love to hang out and visit and laugh and dance and sing and really enjoy each others company. Not just with our tribe but with other tribes," Kristen Meguinis, coordinator Tsuut'ina Pow Wow, rodeo and hand games.

Young dancers from a nation nearby say the event was joyful.

"I'm so thankful to be here because I know the creator brought me here today, and it's so good because I get to see so many new people, and I get to make friends," said Kodi Plume, 12, Kainai Junior princess 2022-2023.

Plume also said she enjoyed observing Tsuut'ina traditions.

One of the dozens of vendors at the weekend event called "Let Them Play Apparel" is donating partial proceeds to the Stardale Women's Group to support Indigenous teen girls in Calgary.

"I call them learning t-shirts; each shirt comes with a card explaining the Indigenous meaning in it," said Tracey Grienke, a Cree woman who now resides in Sylvan Lake.

Calgary political leaders say events like these help strengthen relationships.

"Having those neighbour to neighbour, nation to nation relationships is really important. We have some shared boundaries and shared land we need to steward and take care of," said Kourtney Penner, Ward 11 Councillor.

This traditional celebration comes one day before the Pope's scheduled visit to Edmonton and Maskwacis in central Alberta.

He's expected to apologize to Canada's Indigenous peoples for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the harms perpetuated by the residential school system.

Tsuut'ina Chief Roy Whitney says he is hoping for healing for all residential school survivors, including those from Tsuut'ina.

"There has to be resolution for our people. That's not going to happen with one apology, its gonna happen over a period of time because it's impacted our nations immensely," said Chief Whitney.

The Papal visit is a result of Indigenous delegations that travelled to the Vatican in March.

The Pope is expected to reiterate his apology publicly in Alberta.

Indigenous community members say the pain and trauma of residential schools have been passed down through the generations.

For survivors or residential schools and their families in need of support, the 24/7 national crisis line is 1-866-925-4419.

