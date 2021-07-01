First vaccine lottery millionaire hails from Langdon, Alta.

The first $1 million winner in the province's COVID-19 vaccine lottery was announced Thursday. It's Tracey McIvor, from Langdon, Alta., a small hamlet about 30 miles east of Calgary.

McIvor's name was selected from 1.7 million Albertans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 72. 8 per cent of eligible Albertans, according to a release issued by the province.

Among those, 42.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province introduced the lottery, and a number of other event-related prizes, in a bid to inspire enough Albertans to receive at least a single dose so that it could hit the 70 per cent threshold required to advance to Stage 3.

That happened Thursday, as most provincial restrictions were lifted.

“Thanks to the Open for Summer Lottery, it pays to get vaccinated, in more ways than one," Premier Jason Kenney said, in the release. "While I know Albertans will enjoy these prizes, with greater vaccine protection against COVID-19 than ever before, we all win. Congratulations to today’s winners, we are all celebrating with you as we lift restrictions and open for summer.”

In a bid to encourage more Albertans to get fully vaccinated, the province is offering two additional $1 million prizes in August and September. Any Albertan over 18 who receives a second jab is eligible to win.

Those who entered the first draw are eligible as well.

“Lotteries may be about the luck of the draw, but we can control how protected we are against COVID-19," said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. "Getting two doses of vaccine significantly decreases your chance of infection, so I continue to encourage Albertans to book their appointments as soon as possible.”

To book your COVID-19 vaccine, visit alberta.ca/vaccine to find available appointments with AHS or participating pharmacies across the province. Select clinic locations across the province are also offering walk-in appointments for first doses.

