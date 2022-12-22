First wave of winter causing Christmas Kettle Campaign concerns

Officials at the Salvation Army in Windsor, Ont. are worried that the impending winter storm may force them to end their annual Christmas Kettle Campaign early and shy of achieving their $200,000 goal.

Community Ministries Officer Captain Nyree Bond said the group was near 90 per cent of the goal on Thursday, but feared forecasted snow and freezing rain could jeopardize their volunteers’ ability.

“It'll be a nice white Christmas, but it will impact our volunteers out on the kettles,” Bond said.

“We're grateful that we've had the support of the community so far,” Bond explained. “So if we end today at 87 per cent, we're really happy about that.”

Bond continued, “If it's not safe to be out there, we don't want to ask people to go and stand on a kettle. So, we'll be planning to pull them if the storm is worse. So, we'll make that call tomorrow.”

Bond said the campaign is slated to wrap up on Christmas Eve at 3 p.m. and noted that debit and credit card donations are accepted along with Apple Pay and other online options.

“Every penny that comes in that's raised here in Windsor stays in Windsor and it goes to support community and family programs,” said Bond.