First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba
The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.
The patient is in their 40s and lives in the Winnipeg health region.
The province said the person was brought to the hospital after experiencing neurological symptoms.
"They were most likely exposed to WNV sometime in late June to early July," said a news release.
The province said it's investigating three other possible cases of the virus. If they are confirmed, information about the cases will be posted on Manitoba Health’s WNVirus web page.
In 2022, Manitoba saw seven cases of the virus, five of which needed hospitalization.
This year, the province said it has found 45 mosquito pools infected with WNV, eight found in the last week.
Manitobans are reminded that weather conditions have been favourable for the type of mosquitoes what carry WNV. This, in addition to high trap counts means the risk of exposure to WNV is considered high.
-
Community support fuels B.C. wildfire fight as residents come to grips with lossesAs British Columbians begin to return home in wildfire-ravaged regions, communities coming together to support one another has become the fuel to get through difficult losses and the long recovery ahead.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air qualityThe annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigatingA 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel banAll travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veteransAbout 300 motorcycles made the trip from Sudbury to North Bay on Saturday to raise money for northern Ontario veterans.
-
-
Trudeau spends Saturday in Edmonton, stops to celebrate PridePrime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Saturday in the Alberta capital.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat FestivalThousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residencyA local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.