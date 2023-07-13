First Windsor Food Festival event takes place this weekend

This weekend could be ideal for foodies in the Windsor community.

The first Windsor Food Festival takes place July 15 and July 16, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Riverfront Festival Plaza at 370 Riverside Dr. E.

Attendees will have many dishes to choose from - and children will have a dedicated “kids zone” to enjoy.

In addition, the event features DJ’s providing music into the evenings.

Organizers are expecting over a thousand people to attend the two day event.

Shawn Rizk is the founder of the online group – Windsor Food Spotters - that highlights, profiles and promotes food attractions, vendors, events and festivals in the community. He’s hopeful that this first edition will be a success and a great time for all involved because of its diversity.

"You can take a look at Windsor Food Spotters on Facebook and on Instagram,” said Rizk.

We've got all the posters up and everything. We've got music. We've got dance. We've got crazy flavours of food, you know. We want to see all the community come down and help support local."

For more information online, visit: https://www.visitwindsoressex.com/event/windsor-food-festival/2023-07-15/