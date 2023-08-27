First year post-secondary students move into U of C

The University of Calgary opened up its doors ahead of the new school year to nearly 2,000 students, planning to live on campus.

“Our staff are super-excited to welcome students,” said Shane Royal, senior director for ancillary services at the University of Calgary.

“We have between 16 to 1,700 moving in today with about 1,250 first year students, which is the biggest number we've ever had for first year students.”

Royal says with increased rental rates and limited supply of housing, students are focused on securing an affordable place to stay on campus.

“We do see more demand for our housing, because we're somewhat more affordable than what the city is, at this point, with some of the increases we've seen,” he said.

Matthew Dietrich is fourth-year business student.

He says he remembers the first-year nerves of moving day.

“When I first came here I was coming from Waterloo, Ontario and I definitely felt those jitters because I didn't really know many people here,” he said.

“And so residence is a great avenue to get to know people that were my age and similar interests. We’re all in university, so it's really cool environment.”

Ethan Maclean flew to Calgary from Vancouver Island. He was accepted into the engineering program at U of C.

He says the moving in process was straightforward.

“The moving in process was pretty easy, I'm pretty excited,” said Maclean.

He says he is ready to get going for the new school year.

“Partying obviously,” joked Maclean.

“The drinking age is a little lower here in Alberta which is exciting but definitely (I'm) excited for the school, meet new people. I didn't want to stay on the island because I feel like you know everyone.”

His father Fred says he’s proud to see Ethan chase after what he wants in life.

“It's been a journey since kindergarten,” said the older Maclean.

“He did really well with his math and stuff like that. So it's amazing and he made all the decisions here to come here and be independent and strong. So I'm pretty proud of him.”

More than 3,000 new and returning students reside on campus, with more than 300 staff and student volunteers helping move students in, and there is a waitlist for those looking to live in residence.

The U of C has about 35,000 students.