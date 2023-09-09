First year Western students receive lesson in giving back

First year students at Western University got their first lesson in giving back to the community on Saturday.

Approximately 2,000 students took part in Orientation Serves, an event connecting students to non-profit organizations through volunteering.

Among the day’s events was a motionball mini-marathon — an afternoon of inclusive sports which partnered first year students with Special Olympics athletes.

“Today we’re doing some sports, everything is so good, we’re playing some soccer,” explained Valentina Mejia, one of the Special Olympians. “We do any activity, and everything is so fantastic.”

Daniel Roozbeh, the president of motionball, Western University, said it’s an experience for first year students that can last a lifetime.

“What they get out of it is really just meeting the Special Olympics athletes in our region,” said Roozbeh. “And that’s what I think is super special about motionball, is bringing your average students to volunteering on campus, and we’re really introducing them to what Special Olympics is about, and what the athlete’s stories are, who they are, what they find interesting.”

In all, about 20 local organizations have partnered with Western University for Orientation Serves, including the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.

Among the activities, students learned about sustainability by planting pollinator plants along Medway Creek on the Western University campus.

“Where I am standing would be underwater a couple times per year,” explained PhD Candidate in biology at Western, Brendon Samuels.

He added, “This is a region very prone to flooding. We are planting to help improve the resilience of this landscape under climate change. Buffering flooding from entering the adjacent building, and also spreading habitat on campus. We’re also engaging students in community partnerships learning about the natural environment both on and off campus.”

In the meantime, first years could also be found at Weldon Library creating craft kits and gift boxes for children in hospital, in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.