First zipline trip over Ottawa River goes for $27,000

An auction to sell the first trips on a zipline that crosses the Ottawa River has raised $27,000 for local charities.

The InterZip Rogers zipline, based at the Zibi site in Gatineau, was set to open in 2020, but the opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the organizers of the zipline launched an auction to become the first person to take the trip, billed as the only interprovincial zipline in the world.

On Monday, the winners of the auction were announced. Valérie and Charles-Armand Turpin, representing their company Verval, posted a winning bid of $27,000 on Friday.

The Turpins said in a press release they are very excited.

“As soon as we heard about Interzip Rogers, we were thrilled at the thought of soaring above the Ottawa River. What an opportunity for our region to host the first interprovincial zip line in the world! Congratulations to Orkestra and Zibi on the realisation of this beautiful attraction. It goes without saying that it warms our hearts to know that our winning bid, made on behalf of our company Verval, will go towards helping charities in our community.”

Nine local charities will benefit from the $27,000 raised. They are:

Banque Alimentaire Service Entraide (BASE)

BCG Ottawa

Service Animation Jeunesse de l'Outaouais (SAJO)

Centre de Pédiatrie Sociale de Gatineau | CPSG

Maison de la famille de Gatineau

Ottawa Riverkeeper

OrKidstra

Senators Community Foundation

The Algonquin Way Cultural Centre

The official opening date of the zipline has yet to be determined, as organizers continue to await word from the Ontario and Quebec governments for clearance.

If the zipline is given the green light to open, participants and staff will be required to follow all COVID-19 guidelines on both sides of the river, including physical distancing and mask use.