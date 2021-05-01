Fish and Chips staple closing their doors in Cambridge

A staple fish and chips shop said its final goodbye to the community of Cambridge on Saturday.

Stoyles Fish and Chips has been operating on Main Street in downtown Galt for over 50 years, but those running it have decided now’s the right time to retire.

“Today’s our last day,” said Diane Normore. “We’ve had 54 years of wonderful memories, wonderful people, and wonderful friends.”

Owner Dick Stoyles first set up shop after moving to the city from Newfoundland and Labrador.

With the help of his daughter Normore, Stoyles ran the business until he no longer could due to health challenges.

“It’s been such a part of our life,” said Normore. “And now not to be there anymore, especially with COVID-19, you’re not going to see the people that saw you before, but it’s time.”

Stoyles now plans to move back to the east coast along with his daughter.