Fish fly blitz returns to Windsor-Essex

People who have recently spent time near waterways in Windsor-Essex will tell you fish flies are beginning to hatch.

We saw the first emergency on Wednesday when a swarm was picked up on Doppler radar over Lake Erie,” said Thomas Preney, City of Windsor biodiversity coordinator.

The population of fish flies, sometimes referred to as May flies, is estimated in the millions, and are so numerous people consider the flying insect a nuisance.

However, Preney said the fish fly is a good sign of a healthy ecosystem.

“The more the May flies the better the water, an indication of good oxygen levels,” said Preney.

The insect live less than 48 hours to reproduce, than dies.

Preney pointed out there is not much which can be done to avoid contact outdoors other than securing window screens and keeping porch lights off overnight.

He said the season is starting a little late this year as the temperature has been cool, “but now that the water has reached an optimum temperature, the insect is beginning to hatch.”

The population usually peaks in the middle of June.