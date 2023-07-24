Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
The fisher was on Petit lac Rond in Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau, about 125 km north of Ottawa, when they fished up a human foot around 11 a.m. Monday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in an email.
A forensic identification team was sent to the scene and SQ divers will be searching the lake.
Laboratory services will also be requested to try to identify to whom the foot belonged.
