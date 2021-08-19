Fisher pulls shotgun in Thames River in St. Marys: Stratford police

A man fishing in the Thames River in St. Marys last weekend reeled in an unusual catch: a shotgun.

Stratford police said the man was fishing at Milt Dunnell Park around 9:30 a.m. when he pulled the gun from the river.

It's described as a J.C. Higgins Model 20 - 12 gauge shotgun, and has been modified with a pistol grip handle and a sawed-off barrel.

Police said the gun doesn't have a serial number and they believe it was manufactured prior to that requirement.

According to officials, the gun was wrapped in a black sweater, size 2XL, and was heavily rusted.

It's not known how long the shotgun has been in the river, and police are trying to identify the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.