Fisher rescued from Ottawa River treated for hypothermia

An individual who fell into the Ottawa River while fishing was treated for hypothermia on Sunday after being rescued by first responders from Gatineau.

Gatineau and Ottawa fire officials said they both responded to calls about someone falling into the river just after 11 a.m.

A water rescue team from Gatineau was able to find the fisher, who was submerged up to their shoulders, and safely bring them back to shore.

Gatineau paramedics treated the individual for mild hypothermia.

Ottawa Fire Services said the incident is a reminder to practice water safety when venturing out on the river, including wearing a life jacket or other personal floatation device.