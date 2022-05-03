Fisher River rises, causing more damage in flooded Manitoba community
More people have left Peguis First Nation as floodwaters continue to cause damage in southern Manitoba.
Chief Glenn Hudson says the Fisher River rose another couple of inches overnight, prompting another 200 people to leave the area.
That brings the total number of evacuees from the First Nation to more than 1,100.
Ice jams on the weekend caused the river to rise, covering some roads and entering some homes.
Hudson says the extent of the damage to homes is not yet clear, and people remaining in the community are getting tired.
Rivers in many areas of Manitoba have risen after a winter of heavy snowfall and three big storms in as many weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.
