Fisheries officials conduct enforcement blitz in B.C.'s southern Gulf Islands

A two-day blitz by Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials around the southern Gulf Islands has uncovered violations ranging from overlimits of crab and rock fish to illegally retaining wild coho salmon and boating through sanctuary zones set up to protect endangered Southern Resident killer whales.

A statement from the DFO says inspections of 76 boats and 187 anglers were carried out on July 9 and 10.

Warnings were issued for some of the violations -- such as using barbed hooks to fish for salmon -- but the DFO says the more serious infractions will be investigated and could lead to fines or legal action.

The weekend wasn't all fishing enforcement -- officers also responded to a distress call as a nearby vessel took on water and they helped paramedics as they airlifted an injured person from a beach.