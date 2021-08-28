Fisherman, 38, drowns in Charlottetown Harbour: Police

Police on Prince Edward Island are investigating after a fisherman drowned in Charlottetown Harbour on Friday.

Charlottetown Police Services say they responded to a report that a fisherman had fallen off the pier and into the water early in the afternoon.

"It is reported that bystanders attempted to rescue the man but could not reach him in time due to water conditions," says a news release.

Police say divers located the deceased 38-year-old man within 15 minutes.

An autopsy will be performed on Saturday.