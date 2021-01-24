It was quite the discovery for some boat owners in Bayfield this morning.

A fishing vessel, moored in the Bayfield harbour, is half underwater.

It’s not known what led to the boat being half submerged, but it will be no easy task getting back on dry land, especially during the winter months.

Several fishing vessels spend their winters in the Bayfield harbour. This was the only one found half-submerged, this morning.

As you might imagine, the sunken vessel attracted a steady crowd of onlookers, throughout the day.