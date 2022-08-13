Fishing enthusiasts gather on Nepewassi Lake to raise funds

There was a big turnout this year on the waters of Nepewassi Lake as fishermen and fisherwomen gathered for the 27th annual Estaire Volunteer Fire Department Family Pike Derby.

It's the first time the derby's been held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and it's one of the biggest fundraisers the fire department relies on all year.

"We are an unorganized township and we get our funding for the fire department by doing these fundraisers," said Chief Tina Basso.

The men and women who serve are volunteers. They're unpaid and it's the money they make here that goes into protecting the community.

More than 160 people came out to try it, hook, line and sinker. It's clearly an event with many of the community members that's been missed.

"Awe it feels great, we have a camp out her eon the lake and it feels great to be able to raise money for the fire department again," said fisherman Jim Kmit.

"Fishing is a lot of un, the small ones are biting but they are a fun time out here today," said another named Ted.

It's causes like this that has the whole community out doing what it can, they want to do their part.

Members of the Nepewassi Lake Association make lunch to help them reach their goal.

"And this spring, if anyone was listening to the news and the forest fires, we had a huge forest fire out here and it went on and this fire department was volunteering their time for more than a week, to put that fire out so it's so important that we're here to support them," said president Cathy Fournier.

"I feel there's an amazing amount of excitement, it's great to see all of the people again. It's great to have the human interaction. I've missed it so much," said Chief Basso.

The derby is being run as a catch and release so participants won't know who won until the end of the day.