'Fishing for a Cure' returns to Ramsey Lake in Sudbury

A winter fishing derby that had to be cancelled twice in the past two years is back on.

Fishing for a Cure will now take place Aug. 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ramsey Lake boat launch. Tickets are $50 per person and are available at Ramakko's and Moxy's Bait & Tackle.

It's a fundraiser for Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer. Officials confirm donations are down 80 per cent in the pandemic yet the need for services and programs it offers is up 20 per cent.

