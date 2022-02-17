Fishing for Cure Derby set for Family Day in Sudbury

The pandemic has been a hard financial hit for many charities and non-profits.

Fundraising efforts by the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer have suffered greatly during the pandemic, but an event being held on Family Day aims to raise some much-needed money.

Preparations are underway for the ninth annual Fishing For a Cure Derby that will be held on Brosseau Street at the Chelmsford Fish & Game property.

"On Monday you can expect a vintage snowmobile show," said Shawn Scott, the organizer of Fishing For a Cure.

"There is going to be predrilled holes so if you don’t have ice fishing gear, we are going to have you equipped here … You can fish the entire lake. We are going to have a barbecue for cash purchases, fries, poutine and a little bit of music in the air to just to brighten up the environment."

Eric Daoust, president of the Chelmsford Fish and Game Association, said they are happy to help such a good cause.

"We just believe it’s a good organization and we just want to give back," Daoust said.

"The money raised will support 200 families in northern Ontario who have a child living with cancer."

The fundraiser comes at a critical time for the group. Dayna Caruso, executive director of the Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer, said donations have declined by 80 per cent during the two years of the pandemic.

"Our families are in need more than ever," Caruso said. "So we are very excited about the fishing derby because it’s one of the first in-person events we have had in a very, very long time."

She said the pandemic has added expenses for many families.

"Some of the kids and their families are getting exposed to COVID in the hospital or in the big cities and so you know where they may have been able to stay at Ronald McDonald House you know they have to isolate and go to a hotel," said Caruso.

The Chelmsford Fish and Game Association said there are plenty of angling opportunities in Vermillion Lake and hopes people come out to raise money for families who need it.

"We stock local area lakes in the Sudbury region with walleye," said Daoust. "So we do have some 100,000 walleye in this Lake so expect to see some walleye coming out -- I am hoping anyways -- on Monday."

Northern Ontario Families of Children with Cancer offers 23 programs and services to help with travel and treatment-related expenses.

It needs $300,000 annually to provide that support.