Fishing regulations being made easier in Manitoba

The Manitoba government is working to make fishing in the province easier with new regulations coming into effect in April.

Natural Resources and Northern Development Minister Greg Nesbitt announced the province is streamlining angling regulations.

Licence changes will be coming into effect under the new regulations, which will see a single licence for each residency type, replacing conservation and regular categories.

The province is also offering one-day fishing licences.

As well, seniors, military members and veterans will not need a licence and they just need to show identification to conservation officers.

"Our government wants to make things easier for the 22,000 Manitoba seniors who take part in recreational fishing," said Nesbitt in a news release. "Instead of having to apply for a Manitoba resident senior angling licence on an annual basis, Manitoba seniors would need to show proof of age and residency when requested by conservation officers."

On top of licence changes, the province is also allowing year-round fishing for "abundant species." Increased protection is being added for large spawning fish, ice fishing shelter requirements are being amended and "consistent residency definitions" are also being creating for anglers, hunters and trappers.

For information can be found online.