Fishing season officially starts with enhanced patrols by the OPP

Provincial police will be out patrolling throughout the Town of the Blue Mountains with the official opening of fishing season.

The enhanced patrols will focus on trespassing on private property and individuals not following the stay-at-home order.

In a release issued Friday, Mayor Alar Soever said while fishing is still permitted, anglers must still respect the provincial order.

"Anglers are reminded to be respectful and maintain the appropriate two-metre physical distancing guideline, and to only gather with members of your own household," he stated.

The Ontario government also requires individuals to refrain from non-essential travel outside of their region.

Still, fishing season is a go.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry chose not to restrict, delay or cancel the start of the season. Additionally, the town has not imposed any additional fishing or hunting restrictions.

However, the Thornbury Harbour will remain closed to the public, except for repairs or maintenance to boats.