Fishing vessel that sank at Saulnierville Wharf deemed not suspicious: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
RCMP in Nova Scotia have concluded an investigation into a recent sinking of a fishing vessel in Saulnierville, N.S. and have deemed the incident as not suspicious.
At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a fishing vessel sinking. According to police, the vessel had been tied up since the evening before at the Saulnierville Wharf.
No one was aboard the vessel at the time of the sinking and no injuries were reported. No other property was damaged, according to police.
In a news release from RCMP on Wednesday, it says investigators determined that the cause of the sinking was not suspicious and no criminality occurred.
-
-
Seniors cut off from income supplement after receiving emergency benefitsNew Democrats say they've have been flooded with calls from Canadians aged 65 and up who suddenly find themselves cut off from monthly government payments due to the pandemic benefits they relied on last year.
-
Sunny days ahead for Ottawa as wildfire smoke moves outWildfire smoke is slowly moving out of the Ottawa region after blanketing the skies for a couple of days.
-
Heat concerns push Canada-Sweden gold medal soccer match to Friday nightOlympic organizers are changing the start time of the women's soccer gold-medal game between Canada and Sweden.
-
-
'The untold story': Effects of unique experimental colony still felt on Peepeekisis Cree NationThe Peepeekisis Cree Nation is home to a unique and rarely acknowledged part of Canada’s residential school history: The File Hills Colony. Nearly 80 years later, community members are still feeling the effects of the so-called social experiment.
-
Driver dies from single vehicle crash in WellesleyA Waterloo man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Wellesley Township.
-
Canada's Lauriane Genest wins bronze medal in women's track cycling keirin eventCanada's Lauriane Genest has won a bronze medal in the women's keirin track cycling event.
-
Here's what Canada did while you were sleeping on day 13 of Tokyo OlympicsCanada added two medals to its collection overnight on day 13, bringing home silver in women's canoe sprint and a bronze in women's cycling.