Fishing vessel that sank at Saulnierville Wharf deemed not suspicious: RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia have concluded an investigation into a recent sinking of a fishing vessel in Saulnierville, N.S. and have deemed the incident as not suspicious.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Meteghan RCMP responded to a report of a fishing vessel sinking. According to police, the vessel had been tied up since the evening before at the Saulnierville Wharf.

No one was aboard the vessel at the time of the sinking and no injuries were reported. No other property was damaged, according to police.

In a news release from RCMP on Wednesday, it says investigators determined that the cause of the sinking was not suspicious and no criminality occurred.