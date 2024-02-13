Fit at 95: Langley senior still hitting the gym

Have your fitness goals for 2024 already fallen by the wayside? Need a little inspiration? Meet Bob.

Bob Hall is a 95-year-old Langley man who started pumping iron about eight months ago.

“I’m stronger than I was,” he said in an interview with CTV News.

Hall said he’s always been active, and particularly loves cycling, but only started hitting the gym at the urging of one of his daughters. Now Hall and both his daughters often work out together.

“When I did the fitness testing on him and his daughters were here, he absolutely had to beat his daughters on plank,” said his personal trainer, Shannon Whieldon.

“At 95, he’s still competitive,” she said.

But he’s more than competitive. Hall is determined to keep moving.

“Don’t tell Shannon, but I really enjoy coming. I hate getting up and thinking about it but when I’m here and get started… I’m so glad I came,” he explained.

And his commitment to fitness is paying off.

“We did the fitness test assessment on him and he scored less than a 60-year-old. And there’s not many people out there his age doing what he’s doing,” Whieldon said.

Hall said he’s seen improvements in many aspects of his life since he started working on his flexibility and doing strength training.

“A mental benefit, that’s for sure. I have a cozier look on life. I’m able to walk more than I did…Mostly I feel more part of my community instead of being an isolated old man,” he said.

“I’m a happier person,” he concluded.

That said, Hall admits he’s not past trying to cheat during a hard workout.

“I wait until (Whieldon) is looking away…So I cheat as much as I can, but it doesn’t work,” Hall said with a chuckle.

Hall said in December, he was in an intensive care unit with COVID. But he bounced back and has returned to his workouts.

“He’s doing amazing,” Whieldon said.

For anyone trying to feel healthier, Hall offered this advice: “It is essential that we have exercise, we have good food, not too much, but good food and sleep.”

So if you’re having a tough time getting off the couch, Bob Hall might just be the inspiration you’ve been looking for.