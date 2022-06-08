Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north

While someone in Quebec won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.

Fifteen lottery tickets for the June 7 x draw valued between $100,000 and $1 million each were sold in Ontario.

"Of the 47 Maxmillions drawn last night, 14 were won across the country with nine here in Ontario," the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said in a news release Wednesday.

There were five winning tickets that earned the $1 million Maxmillions prize. They were sold in:

Timiskaming-Cochrane area

Simcoe County

Sarnia

Peterborough

Mississauga

Four tickets that won $500,000 Maxmillions prizes were sold in:

Toronto

Grey County

Two in Brampton

One lucky lottery player from Richmond Hill earned the draw's second prize worth $259,074.50.

Finally, five tickets for Tuesday night's draw won $100,000 with the Encore:

York Region

Timiskaming-Cochrane

Two in Oxford County

Burlington

The next Lotto Max draw is June 10 with a jackpot of $43 million.