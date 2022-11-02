Five-alarm spicey comedy opens in Cookstown

A five-alarm spicy comedy is set to open this week in Cookstown.

Brought to life by the South Simcoe Theatre, Five Alarm, written by Canadian Kristen Da Silva, will be performed beginning Nov. 3 and running until Nov. 20.

"COVID-19 obviously wreaked havoc with live theatre, though we did manage to produce three shows in early 2022. Our audiences were delighted to be back," said producer Mel Hinch.

The Canadian comedy focuses on the annual Wayne Rose Memorial Chili Cook-Off in Killaloe, Ontario, where residents vie for the honour (and the cash prize) of first place.

The South Simcoe Theatre draws its audience from Cookstown, Alliston, Orangeville, Egbert, Bradford, Barrie, Orillia and beyond.

Five Alarm is the first of three performances South Simcoe Theatre will be presenting this season, including an I Hate Hamlet spoof in March 2023 and a pantomime in December based on Camelot with appearances by King Arthur and Merlin, said Hinch.

"Camelot is pure family enjoyment where the actors interact with the audience," she said.

Tickets are available at the theatre door or by calling the box office at 705-458-4432 via email or or online.