Five alleged impaired drivers charged over the weekend, including Lakeshore fatal collision: OPP

Essex County OPP say officers arrested five drivers on impaired driving-related charges over the weekend, including a fatal collision in Lakeshore.

Police, paramedics and fire crews responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision around 2:04 p.m. Saturday on County Road 22, east of Wallace Line Road.

A 70-year-old woman died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police charged the 35-year-old driver involved in the collision with operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and failure or refusal to comply with demand (an impaired-related offence).

OPP charged four additional drivers in Essex County with impaired-related charges over the weekend.

Police had responded to a two-vehicle crash in the same area in Lakeshore the night before, Friday around 9:48 p.m. Officers say witnesses to the crash took the keys from one of the drivers.

After speaking to the driver, officers observed signs of alcohol impairment and took them to a local detachment for further testing. The 32-year-old of Windsor was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol.

On Saturday, an officer in Essex noticed a vehicle driving in an “erratic manner” around 12:28 p.m. on Dunn Road when they pulled over the driver.

Police observed signs of alcohol consumption when speaking to the driver. The 57-year-old of Windsor was arrested and charged with impaired – alcohol, refusal to comply with demand, and operation while prohibited.

Later that day, around 3:20 p.m., a Leamington officer on general patrol was alerted by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) system that a vehicle was registered to a suspended driver and initiated a traffic stop.

When speaking to the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol consumption. An Approved Screening Device was used and the 33-year-old Leamington driver was arrested and charged.

Officers in Leamington responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of County Road 33 and Talbot Road East around 7:02 p.m. Sunday.

Police spoke to the driver and determined they had been drinking. The driver was arrested and taken to a local detachment for further testing. The 60-year-old from Wheatley was charged.

As per statue, drivers were issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment along with any additional charges.