Five arrested, $15K in drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation

Five men have been arrested and $15,000 in illegal drugs seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Waterloo regional police.

The three-month long investigation saw four residential search warrants completed in the region, police said in a Tuesday news release, with five males between the ages of 18 and 25 now facing a slew of drug-related charges.

Five individuals have been arrested and are facing drug-related charges after a three-month drug trafficking investigation.



Police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The approximate street value of the drugs is $15,000.00.



Details: https://t.co/FmzH5vwSc0. pic.twitter.com/hzuviznJmM

The charges include:

18-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

19-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

19-year-old Waterloo male charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

21-year-old Kitchener male charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

25-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of a prohibited weapon

As part of the investigation, officials said they seized three ounces of fentanyl, three ounces of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, two vehicles, one prohibited knife and $9,000 in Canadian currency.