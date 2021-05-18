Five arrested, $15K in drugs seized in drug trafficking investigation
Five men have been arrested and $15,000 in illegal drugs seized as part of a drug trafficking investigation by Waterloo regional police.
The three-month long investigation saw four residential search warrants completed in the region, police said in a Tuesday news release, with five males between the ages of 18 and 25 now facing a slew of drug-related charges.
Police seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. The approximate street value of the drugs is $15,000.00.
The charges include:
- 18-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- 19-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- 19-year-old Waterloo male charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- 21-year-old Kitchener male charged with two counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence
- 25-year-old Kitchener male charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of a prohibited weapon
As part of the investigation, officials said they seized three ounces of fentanyl, three ounces of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine, two vehicles, one prohibited knife and $9,000 in Canadian currency.