Five arrested after home invasion robbery in Stratford

Two men in their early 20s and three teenage boys have been arrested in connection to a home invasion-style robbery that occurred Saturday evening in Stratford. Stratford police received reports of the incident shortly before 8 p.m.

Police say a group of unknown males forcibly entered a home on O'Loane Avenue while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun – later determined to be a pellet gun – and demanding money from the home's occupants.

During the robbery, the group stole several items, including home electronics, identification, clothing and keys. They then fled with the stolen items, leaving the area using a vehicle waiting nearby.

One victim was physically assaulted during the robbery. However, no serious injuries were sustained.

Stratford police shared details of the incident including descriptions of the accused and their car with neighbouring police services.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m. Waterloo regional police located the vehicle on Fischer-Hallman Road in the City of Kitchener. Police arrested all five of the vehicle's occupants and recovered all items stolen during the robbery.

The five accused were transported to Waterloo Regional Police Service Central Division where charges were laid regarding other incidents that had occurred in the Waterloo Region during previous days. They were then transported to Stratford Police Headquarters where they were held in custody.

The accused are identified as:

24-year-old male resident of Brampton

23-year-old male resident of Kitchener

17-year-old male resident of Kitchener

16-year-old male resident of Kitchener

15-year-old male resident of Kitchener

Charges laid as a result of this incident include: