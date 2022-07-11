Five arrested after police cruisers rammed in Guelph
Five Toronto-area males have been charged after two Guelph police cruisers were rammed on Friday.
In a media release, Guelph police said it happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Woodlawn Road West and Woolwich Street.
According to police, officers attempted to stop a BMW SUV that had been involved in a shoplifting incident. Instead of pulling over, the driver intentionally stuck one cruiser, then reversed into a second one. A private vehicle in a parking lot was also hit.
Police said all vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported.
The BMW’s license plates were found to have been stolen in separate incidents in other regions.
Five males from the Toronto area now face various charges including dangerous operation, possessing stolen property over $5,000, possessing stolen property under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breaching court orders.
