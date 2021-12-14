Five arrested in drug trafficking bust in Rama First Nations and Orillia
Five people face charges after police say they seized over $35,000 worth of drugs and cash during a trafficking investigation in Rama First Nations.
Rama Police Services and members of the Orillia Community Street Crime Unit launched a drug-trafficking investigation in November, and on Friday, officers stopped a vehicle and searched two residences.
Police say a search was conducted at a Bigwind Drive address in Rama First Nation and an Orion Boulevard residence in Orillia.
They say officers seized cocaine, psilocybin, oxycodone, fentanyl and other drugs, plus cash and evidence to support trafficking.
Police also seized a vehicle valued at roughly $40,000 that was driven by one of the accused.
The six accused, ranging in age from 37 to 62, reside in Rama First Nation, Ramara, and Orillia.
All of the accused were released from police custody with court appearances scheduled for next month in Orillia.
